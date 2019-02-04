Man shot multiple times in Antioch Sunday afternoon, police seek suspect

By Sgt. Rick Smith, Antioch Police Field Services – Patrol

On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at approximately 1:55 P.M., Antioch Police Dispatch began receiving calls regarding shots being fired in the area of Lemontree Way and Sycamore Drive. Antioch Officers arrived in the area and found a 30-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aide until medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

Officers are currently following up on investigative leads. No further information is being released at this time due to this active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: