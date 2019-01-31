Man, woman shot in Antioch Wednesday evening, police seek shooter

By Corporal Steve McElroy #2500, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:47 p.m., the Antioch Police Department received a call from the 4800 block of Cushendall Way regarding two people shot. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 32-year-old female, and a 29-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. Neither victim’s injuries were life threatening, and both were transported to an area hospital and were expected to recover.

No suspect(s) were immediately located, and the case currently remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: