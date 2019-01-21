Young woman shot multiple times in Antioch Saturday night, police seek suspects

By Corporal Steve McElroy #2500, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On January 19, 2019, The Antioch Police Department received numerous calls of a female shot in the 900 block of W. 7th Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 20-year-old female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that appear to be non-life threatening. She was transported to an area hospital, and she is expected to recover. No suspect(s) were located at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: