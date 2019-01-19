Man shot in Antioch early Saturday morning, police seek suspects

By Sergeant Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, January 19, 2019 at approximately 2:24 am, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Walter Way near the ABC Rendezvous bar on a report of a shooting that just occurred. Antioch Police Officers arrived on scene a located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. It was discovered the responsible(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



