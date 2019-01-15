Antioch Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2018 Award winners:

Citizens of the Year

· Most Impact 2018 – Trine Gallegos

· Lifetime Achievement – Gordon Gravelle

Veteran of the Year

· Ernie Rodriguez – US Marine, Vietnam Veteran, Past VFW Post 6435 Quartermaster and current VFW club manager, and lifetime member of Antioch American Legion Post 161

Youth of the Year:

· Jewelina Culcasi of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School

· Claryssa Wilson of Antioch High School

· Runner-up: Sage Bennett of Antioch High School

Business for the Year

· Small Business – County Market

· Large Business – Kaiser Permanente

Non-Profit of the Year

· Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Ambassadors of the Year:

· Michael Pohl, Mike and Mike Media

· Cyndee Paulson-Heer, Heer’s Music and Sound

· Justin Heer, Heer’s Music and Sound

Each award winner will be honored at the annual Chamber Gala, which will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, or $700 for a reserved table of eight which includes a full-page advertisement. Purchase of gala tickets can be made online at https://antiochchamber.com/2019-inaugural-gala-and-awards-ceremony/, by calling (925) 757-1800, or emailing frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. Ticket sales will end March 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.

We look forward to celebrating with you and each of our award recipients.



Trine & Gordon with Molly & grandkids

