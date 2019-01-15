Antioch Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners
The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2018 Award winners:
Citizens of the Year
· Most Impact 2018 – Trine Gallegos
· Lifetime Achievement – Gordon Gravelle
Veteran of the Year
· Ernie Rodriguez – US Marine, Vietnam Veteran, Past VFW Post 6435 Quartermaster and current VFW club manager, and lifetime member of Antioch American Legion Post 161
Youth of the Year:
· Jewelina Culcasi of Dozier-Libbey Medical High School
· Claryssa Wilson of Antioch High School
· Runner-up: Sage Bennett of Antioch High School
Business for the Year
· Small Business – County Market
· Large Business – Kaiser Permanente
Non-Profit of the Year
· Meals on Wheels Diablo Region
Ambassadors of the Year:
· Michael Pohl, Mike and Mike Media
· Cyndee Paulson-Heer, Heer’s Music and Sound
· Justin Heer, Heer’s Music and Sound
Each award winner will be honored at the annual Chamber Gala, which will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, or $700 for a reserved table of eight which includes a full-page advertisement. Purchase of gala tickets can be made online at https://antiochchamber.com/2019-inaugural-gala-and-awards-ceremony/, by calling (925) 757-1800, or emailing frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. Ticket sales will end March 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.
We look forward to celebrating with you and each of our award recipients.
the attachments to this post:
Trine & Gordon with Molly & grandkids