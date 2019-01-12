Due to the investigation by the Martinez Police Department, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged 50-year-old Martinez resident Richard P. Stephenson with two felonies for embezzlement and two misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance.

The embezzlement charges relate to Mr. Stephenson stealing controlled substances belonging to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in order to support his personal drug addiction.

An arrest warrant in the amount of $50,000 was issued on January 9, 2019. Stephenson was arraigned at the Contra Costa County Superior Courthouse on January 10, 2019, the next court date is February 26th.

The charges filed against Richard Stephenson include:

Count 1, Embezzlement by Public or Private Officer – Felony

Count 2, Embezzlement by Clerk, Agent or Servant – Felony

Count 3, Possession of Fentanyl – Misdemeanor

Count 4, Possession of Midazolam – Misdemeanor

Case information: People v. Richard Paul Stephenson, Docket Number 01-188454-3



Richard P. Stephenson

