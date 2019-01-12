Man shot and killed in Antioch Saturday afternoon, police seek shooter

City’s first homicide of 2019

By Acting Sergeant J. Colley, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at approximately 1:52 pm, Antioch Police officers responded to the report of several gunshots on Peppertree Way near Sycamore Drive. While officers were responding, it was reported that a subject was down on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one adult male gunshot victim. Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until AMR paramedics and Contra Costa County Fire arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local area trauma center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: