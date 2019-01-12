Two teens die, four more injured in Antioch high-speed car accident Friday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at approximately 9:00 pm, Antioch Police Department Officers were dispatched to Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive regarding a solo vehicle colliding into a tree. Upon arriving on scene Officers located the vehicle on the south sidewalk of Lone Tree Way with extensive damage. Officers found one passenger had been ejected from the vehicle and five other occupants still trapped inside, which required the assistance of the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire Department to extricate them all. (The APD press release stated the accident occurred at 7:00 pm).

Four of the vehicle’s occupants were transported by AMR Ambulance to local trauma centers all suffering moderate to life threatening injuries and two were pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

The driver was a 17-year-old female, and the passengers were two 17-year-old females, one 16-year-old male, and two 13-year-old females.

The preliminary investigation appears to indicate excessive speed on the wet roadway as the most likely cause in this collision at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

