Antioch City Clerk Simonsen reappointed to League of Cities’ Governance, Transparency & Labor Relations, and Housing, Community & Economic Development Policy Committees

Antioch City Clerk Arne Simonsen has been reappointed to the League’s Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations (GTLR) Policy Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for recommending to the League board of directors’ policy positions on state issues involving transparency, technology (open data), healthcare, elections and political reform, pension and workers compensation reform as well as other labor related issues. The reappointments were announced by League President Jan Arbuckle, council member, Grass Valley.

He was also reappointed to the League’s Housing, Community and Economic Development (HCED Policy Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for recommending to the League board of directors policy positions on state issues involving general plans and zoning, housing, rent control, Subdivision Map Act, residential care facilities, other land use regulation, development fees including school fee adequacy, annexation and incorporation policy, development agreements, building standards including seismic safety standards, economic development policy including redevelopment and enterprise zones, military base closure and reuse, mobile home regulation and sign regulation.

As a committee member, Simonsen will play a key role in shaping the League’s policy positions on issues facing California cities and advocating for cities at the State Capitol.

This is Simonsen’s 11th year serving on the HCED Policy Committee and third year serving on the GTLR Policy Committee. He previously served eight years on the Revenue & Taxation Policy Committee, chairing it in 2006; four years on the Administrative Services Policy Committee; and four years on the Employee Relations Policy Committee.

“I am proud to have Arne Simonsen join the League’s Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations Policy Committee and, Housing, Community and Economic Development Policy Committee on behalf of his residents,” said League President Jan Arbuckle, council member, Grass Valley. “We will work together as a team, comprised of local frontline leaders from across the state, to ensure that the local perspective guides the outcome of state policy decisions.”

The leadership of the 2019 GTLR committee consists of Chair Richard Constantine, Mayor Pro Tem, Morgan Hill, and Vice Chair Jess Talamantes, Council Member, Burbank; and the leadership of the 2019 HCED committee consists of Chair Stacey Mattina, Council Member, Lakeport, and Vice Chair Blanca Pacheco, Council Member, Downey.

For more information on the League’s policy committees, visit: www.cacities.org/polcomm.



Share this:



Arne Simonsen LoCC





arne-simonsen

