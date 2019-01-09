Free pet adoptions at Antioch Animal Services Jan 12-19

It is a Whiskers Wonderland of dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, hamsters and even a very friendly pet rat at Antioch Animal Services.

In order to encourage adoptions and assist with the costs of adding a new pet to the family, Antioch Friends of Animal Services, a local 501c3 non-profit committed to serving Antioch exclusively, will be sponsoring the adoption fees of all cats, dogs and furry critters for one week.

Starting Saturday, January 12th through January 19th, people can adopt a pet at no charge, which represents a savings of $76 for cats and $96 for dogs — fees the shelter normally charges to cover

the cost of spaying, neutering and vaccinating animals before they go home with their new owner.

The normal fee for small animals, including: rats, guinea pigs and hamsters is $7 and $16 for bunnies.

The sponsored fees do not include licensing fees. Adoptive families who are residents of Antioch must purchase a dog license, which costs $20 annually at the time of adoption.

The shelter is located at 300 L St (adjacent to Antioch Police Department). Hours of Operation are T, W, TH & SAT 10am to 5pm and FRI 10am to 2pm. Available animals can be viewed online at: antioch.petfinder.com.



