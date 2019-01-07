Antioch Treasurer Davis appointed to League of California Cities’ Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee

Antioch City Treasurer Jim Davis has been appointed to the League’s Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for recommending to the League board of directors’ policy positions on state issues involving finance administration, taxation reform, revenue needs and revenue sources. The appointment was announced by League President Jan Arbuckle, council member, Grass Valley.

As a committee member, Jim will play a key role in shaping the League’s policy positions on issues facing California cities and advocating for cities at the State Capitol.

“I take this appointment to the California League of Cities Policy Committee very seriously and look forward in working with my counterparts statewide on behalf of my constituents. During these times of cities doing more with less, it is important we have a voice in Sacramento in shaping our fiscal well-being, “said City Treasurer Jim Davis.

“I am proud to have Jim Davis join the League’s Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee on behalf of his residents,” said League President Jan Arbuckle, council member, Grass Valley. “We will work together as a team, comprised of local frontline leaders from across the state, to ensure that the local perspective guides the outcome of state policy decisions.”

The leadership of the 2019 committee consists of Chair Jeff Slowey, Council Member, Citrus Heights, and Vice Chair Olivia Valentine, Council Member, Hawthorne.

For more information on the League’s policy committees, visit: www.cacities.org/polcomm.



Share this: