Three young Alameda men arrested for shooting into a car in Antioch Friday afternoon

Police seek victim vehicle which also fled the scene

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Field Services

On Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at approximately 1:35 PM, Antioch Police Dispatch started receiving calls about a shooting on 4th and K Streets. An Antioch Police Community Service Officer saw a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and was able relay a description of the vehicle to responding officers. An Antioch Police Officer and Contra Costa County Sheriff Helicopter Star 3 located the suspect vehicle on L and 9th Streets fleeing the area.

The suspect vehicle was stopped and three adult males, 19, 20, and 21 years old, all out of the City of Alameda were taken into custody. A loaded semi-automatic firearm was located in the vehicle.

Evidence at the shooting scene connected the three suspects to the shooting. It appears that one of the three suspects fired numerous rounds into another vehicle, which also fled the shooting scene. The victim vehicle and any possible victims have not been located. The three suspects were booked into the County Jail in Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: