In Memoriam: Contra Costa Food Bank founder, Antioch resident Linda Locke passes at 78

Linda Locke passed peacefully in her sleep Christmas Eve morning 2018. She was born on March 6, 1940 in Missouri. She is survived by her two children. Erika Lynn Foran of Antioch and Karl Souza of Gooding, Idaho, and their families. From the midwest, Linda moved to Delano, California where she helped striking grape farm workers during the Cesar Chavez/UFWs Delano Grape Strike by driving an ambulance and working as a social worker.

She subsequently moved to Antioch where she lived for over 50 years as an extremely civic minded citizen. While working for the Contra Costa Office of the Public Defender as a forensic social worker, Linda founded the Contra Costa Food Bank in 1975.

Among many civic honors Linda received throughout he life she was was named Kiwanian of the Year and Antioch Citizen of the Year by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce. She will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Linda’s life has been scheduled to be held at the VFW Hall in Antioch on Monday, January 14 from 10 am to 2 pm. The address of the Hall is 815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch California.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Linda Locke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Antioch High School, 700 West 18th Street, Antioch California.



