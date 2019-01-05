Antioch has an epic-making, three players in College National Championship games

By Antioch Sports Legends

In Saturday’s FSC Championship game, Deer Valley High School’s twin brothers, Nsimba and Nzuzi Webster ‘14 will play for the Eastern Washington University Eagles against the North Dakota Bisons, 9:00 am.

On Monday January 7th, Antioch High School’s Najee Harris ‘16 will be in the CF Championship game at Levi Stadium as top nationally ranked, Alabama takes on the Crimson Tigers, 5:00 pm on ESPN 2.

Here are the backgrounds on our unprecedented three athletes from Antioch playing in National Championship games:

Nsimba Webster, 5’10 180 lbs. – First Team WR in the Big Sky Conference, hauled in nine passes for 188 yards, and tied a EWU single-game playoff touchdown receptions record with four in the December 15th quarterfinals. The former MaxPreps All-Northern California QB’s regular seasons numbers at WR, 71 receptions, 1,099 yards, 15.48 YPR and 7 TDs.

Nzuzi Webster, 5’9 180, Honorable Mention at Corner Back in the Big Sky Conference, had an interception in the UC Davis quarterfinal game in the Eagles come from behind 34-29 win over UC Davis.

Alabama’s Najee Harris, 6’2 230, the Tides second leading running back with 724 yards, on 108 carries and adding four scores. From the Bama website he “averaged a team-high 6.7 yards per carry with 17 of his carries going for 12-plus yards and 33 of his rushes resulting in a first down or a touchdown”.

That’s the rundown on these amazing young men with bright futures, let’s support them no matter the outcome, as it’s the character they represent to our community that makes them and ourselves victors.

Go Bama! Go Eagles!

The Antioch Sports Legends is located inside the Antioch Historical Society Museum, 1500 W 4th Street, Antioch and is open Wednesday and Saturday 1-4. Free admission. http://www.antiochsportslegends.com/



