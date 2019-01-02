«
Antioch to hold first community cleanup of the year Saturday, Jan. 5

Make community service part of your New Year’s resolution! Our 96th neighborhood cleanup event is scheduled for January 5, 2019 from 9AM-11AM. Join our VIPS, Police Department staff, and other civic minded community members as we clean up the neighborhoods around Fremont Elementary School (See map, below). We hold our neighborhood cleanups the first Saturday of each month barring foul weather. Hope to see you there and be part of the change you want to see in Antioch.

Antioch Community Cleanup 01-05-19


