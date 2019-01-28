Police help three escape from hallucinating gunman inside Antioch home Sunday evening

Ex-boyfriend of one of the residents

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at approximately 5:18 PM, the Antioch Police Department began receiving reports of a male subject who was armed with a gun inside a home, in the 3900 block of Finch Drive. It was reported that the male was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, acting irrationally, and had pointed the gun at other occupants of the home. Three adults were inside the home and were hiding in an upstairs bedroom. Antioch Police Officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter on the residence. They were able to make contact with the three victims, two 18-year-olds and one 22-year-old, through a second story window, and confirm the responsible was on the first floor, still armed and hallucinating / acting erratic.

After a short time on scene, a gunshot was heard from inside the residence. Officers quickly approached the residence and prepared to make entry, while simultaneously beginning to evacuate the three victims from the second story window and onto the driveway. As this was occurring, the responsible began to exit the front door of the residence, where officers were able to detain him peacefully.

The responsible was a 40-year-old resident of Antioch, who was determined to be in a previous dating relationship with the primary resident. The responsible was a convicted felon who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), with an active warrant for violating his PRCS terms. A loaded semi-auto handgun was located inside the residence, along with additional ammunition and evidence the gun was just fired. The responsible was booked into County Jail for various weapons violations, violation of probation, and assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



