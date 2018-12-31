Pittsburg man arrested for hit-and-run then ramming Antioch Police car Monday morning

Fights with cops, K-9 officer apprehends suspect

Crimes: Evading/Assault on a Peace Officer

By Lieutenant Trevor Schnitzius #2840, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Monday, December 31, 2018 at approximately 9:40 A.M. an Antioch Officer witnessed a driver commit a hit-and-run accident and attempted to stop the suspect (later identified as Donald Jackson from Pittsburg). Jackson fled, willfully evading officers and a pursuit ensued. During the course of the pursuit Jackson struck an uninvolved civilian driver continuing to flee with no regard for public safety and also intentionally rammed an Antioch Police vehicle two different times. The vehicle Jackson was driving was disabled by another officer by use of their patrol car.

As officers attempted to take Jackson into custody, he tried to arm himself with a short table leg from inside the vehicle and fought with officers. A police K-9 was deployed and apprehended Jackson. The vehicle Jackson was driving was determined to be an unreported stolen car. Jackson was transported to a local area hospital for treatment for minor injuries resulting from the collision and K-9 apprehension. No officers or civilians were injured in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



Donald Jackson

