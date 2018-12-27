The African Children’s Choir will perform during their latest tour, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the Antioch Church Family, 55 E. 18th Street. The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites.

Performances support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development. Music for Life, the parent organization for the choir, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated over 2,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and others.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow. No tickets. Donations appreciated. For more information visit www.AfricanChildrensChoir.com.



