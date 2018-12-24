Antioch Police arrest man with outstanding warrants, drugs, stolen gun and credit cards Sunday morning

From APD Facebook page

Another one of the great examples of how awesome neighbors help us every day!!

This morning (Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018), at 5:44 am, we received a call from a neighbor in the area of Prewett Ranch Drive and Summerfield Drive who was reporting that she had seen a subject on her surveillance cameras checking vehicle doors in the Prewett Ranch corridor.

She gave a good description of the suspect, and upon officers’ arrival, he fled from them. Officers gave chase, and during the foot pursuit, the suspect threw a loaded pistol. The subject was ultimately apprehended and arrested, and the gun was recovered. He had numerous warrants, drug paraphernalia, stolen credit cards, and the gun was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary two weeks ago.

Without diligent neighbors calling in suspicious people, we oftentimes would never know about this kind of activity. Thank you again, Antioch, and this neighbor that helped us get a gun off the streets today!



