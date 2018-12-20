«
Jim Boccio honored with tree, plaque in City Park for serving Antioch’s senior community

Jim Boccio, Sr. (fourth from right), with his wife Phyllis and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, is surrounded by his family and friends at the presentation of the plaque to be placed next to his tree in City Park. Photo by City of Antioch.

Friends and family, including Council Member Lori Ogorchock and representatives of The Bedford Center, met at City Park last week to present the dedication plaque to much-beloved champion of volunteering, Jim Boccio who selflessly devotes his time serving our senior community.

The plaque will be placed next to Jim’s tree which City of Antioch Public Works has been caring for and nurturing since the planting ceremony in September.

The Bedford Center offers Alzheimer’s Care, Adult Day Care, Assisted Living, and Nursing Care senior care options for elderly adults in Antioch. It is located at 1811 C Street.

