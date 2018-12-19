«

Samurai Japanese Restaurant grand opening continues through Thursday with donations to local charities

The Grand Opening of Samurai Japanese Restaurant was held yesterday, Tuesday, Dec. 18 and continues through Thursday, with 50% of the proceeds from food sales being donated to Antioch PAL, Deer Valley Boosters, and Delta Veterans Group.

Plus, enjoy their daily specials:

– Everyday – Happy Hour 4:30-7:00PM, 1/2 off appetizers

– Tuesdays – Kids eat FREE

– Wednesdays – Senior Discount, 1/2 off fish bowl (bar drink)

– Thursdays – $5 Martinis

– 99 different Martinis available

Samurai is open open Monday-Thursday 4:30-9:30 p.m., Friday 4:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday 12-10:30 p.m. and Sunday 12-9:30 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 5007 Lone Tree Way at the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and features the same menu as their sister restaurant Shirasoni in Brentwood. For reservations call (925) 206-4644. Follow them on Facebook.

