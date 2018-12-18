MERCED, Calif. — Over 140 students took part in UC Merced’s Fall Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 15, at The Art Kamangar Center in the historic Merced Theatre in downtown Merced. Students receiving their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored together at commencement, with accomplished alum, and member of UC Merced’s first graduating class, David Do (’09) serving as the commencement speaker.

Graduates included Marlon Wilson of Antioch with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

This was the second year that UC Merced held a fall commencement ceremony.

UC Merced opened in 2005 as the newest member of the University of California system, and is the youngest university to earn a Carnegie research classification. The fastest-growing public university in the nation, UC Merced enjoys a special connection with nearby Yosemite National Park, is on the cutting edge of sustainability in campus construction and design, and supports high-achieving and dedicated students from the underserved San Joaquin Valley and throughout California. The Merced 2020 Project, a $1.3 billion public-private partnership that is unprecedented in higher education, will nearly double the physical capacity of the campus and support enrollment growth to 10,000 students.



