Eddie Hart and co-author Dave Newhouse will be at Barnes & Noble located at 5709 Lone Tree Way in Antioch on Monday evening, Dec. 17 to autograph Hart’s book “Disqualified”. Having previously equaled the World Record, Eddie Hart was a strong favorite to win the 100-Meter Dash at the 1972 Olympics in Munich Germany. The inexplicable happened, he was disqualified after arriving seconds after his quarterfinal heat. Ten years of training to become the “World’s Fastest Human”. The title attached to the Olympic 100-Meter champion was lost in a heartbeat. How could this have possibly happened on athletics biggest stage, the Olympic Games?

Eddie Hart is an American track and field sprinter, winning the Gold Medal while anchoring the U.S. 4 X 100-meter relay team at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Born in Martinez, California Eddie won the 100 and 200 at the 1969 California Community College State Track Meet, and the NCAA Championships in the 100 yard dash as a University of California, Berkeley student. Running the anchor leg on the 4 X 100-Meter relay, the team also broke the existing United States World Record, running 38.19.

Hart continued to run and in 1989, he captured the 100 and 200 titles at the World’s Masters Championships. Later that year he set a new World Record in the 100 meters that lasted for more than 14 years.

Newhouse is the former sports writer and columnist for the Oakland Tribune who retired in 2011. He continues to author books.

The book signing is part of a fundraiser for the Delta Contra Costa Branch of the American Association of University Women. Please see the voucher above or click her and print out and bring with you. Hart AAUW Book Signing bnvoucherflyer2018



Share this:

Hart AAUW Book Signing bnvoucherflyer2018

Hart AAUW Book Signing bnvoucherflyer2018





Disqualified book cover





Eddie Hart





Hart Book Signing bnvoucherflyer2018

