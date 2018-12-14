Brentwood’s Liberty High Lions football team to play in state championship Saturday night

The CIS Division 1-A NorCal Champions to face Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth

By Jesus Cano

Liberty has been making history for the past two seasons, and now they are finally on the big stage, and want to leave Norwalk with gold.

The Lions took home a 33-21 victory over Valley Christian and were crowned the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1-A NorCal champions. Liberty also sealed its ticket to state and will take on the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers of Chatsworth this Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. for the CIF Division 1-A championship 372 miles away at Cerritos College.

The aerial duo of quarterback Jay Butterfield and receiver Sione Vaki have been making it a nightmare for opposing teams’ secondaries. But receivers Adrik Lamar and Jerrin Easter-Williams have been stepping up to the occasion, as well. They each caught one touchdown in Liberty’s victory over Valley Christian.

The Lions run game is also as productive, with lineman like Josh McKey, Payton Zdroik and Reese Watkins, running back Tyerell Sturges-Cofer has been able to find the gaps and turn on the wheels. The senior carried the ball for 1,343 yards. And after a slow game against Pittsburg where he only ran for 59 yards, Sturges-Cofer bounced back. Brenden Bell can also carry the ball whe needed.

Liberty will be without key play, linebacker Nicky Einess, who suffered a concussion against Valley Christian. The defense is still stacked with many of its defensive lineman playing both ways. Vaki, Bell and Sturges-Cofer also play defense. Mason Padilla is a player that could lead the linebacker core.

On their way to the Bay Valley Athletic League championship, the Lions defeated most of their rivals by large margins including the Deer Valley Wolverines 60-12, the Freedom Falcons 55-21 and blanking both the Antioch High Panthers with a score of 52-0 and the Heritage Patriots 49-0.



