The Antioch City Council will hold the oath of office ceremony for Council Member-elect Joy Motts and re-elected Council Member Lori Ogorchock, tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Antioch Council Chambers.

On her Facebook page, Motts posted on Monday, “I hope you can join me…Tuesday December 11th at 6pm at Antioch City Council Chambers where I will be sworn in as the newest member of the Antioch City Council and as top vote getter, Mayor Pro Tem. I am so excited and grateful to the voters of Antioch that supported me and I am honored to be your representative for the next two years. With honesty, integrity, passion and transparency, I will do my very best to make all of you proud of me and proud of our community!”

Following the ceremony and reorganization of the council, the new council members will get straight to business, including an increase of the authorization of police officers in the budget from the current 104 to 110, getting the city closer to the 111 promised in Measure C. In addition, the council will deal with authorizing an expenditure of almost $400,000 for an ad buy for the city’s rebranding effort. See full complete agenda, here: ACC121118

The council chambers are located at City Hall, 200 W. Third Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



ACC121118

Joy Motts by Selina Button

