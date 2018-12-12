Antioch Police Department adds another officer

Staffing back up to 99 sworn officers after loss of two

On Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, we welcomed Andrea Rodriguez to our APD family.

Andrea grew up in San Leandro and moved to Manteca at the age of 13. In 2006, she graduated from Sierra High School. After graduating high school, she attended CSU Eastbay, where she played basketball and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Psychology. After graduating college, she was hired with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy Ranger and was assigned to the courthouse. Andrea eventually got hired as a Deputy Sheriff with Contra Costa County and attended the Contra Costa County police academy in 2013.

After graduating the academy, she was assigned to the main jail in Martinez. In 2015, Andrea moved to the San Leandro Police Department where she worked for the next 3 years. She was assigned to patrol and was a member of the hostage negotiation team. Andrea is excited to be a part of the Antioch PD family, and is honored to be a part of a great department!

In her free time, Andrea enjoys reading, hanging out with family and friends, and being with her fur babies, Rue and Koda.

Fun Fact: Andrea does not drink coffee and has yet to taste it!!

Rodriguez is the third officer added to the force in the last two months, which would have brought the total to 101 sworn officers. However, according to Chief Tammany Brooks, that brings the force to a total of 99 officers because the department recently lost two officers, “one to medical retirement and another left for another agency.”

A recent report in the December issue of the Antioch Herald stated the most recent hire by the department brought the number of sworn officers to 100. However, he pointed out that the “medical retirement happened just a day before his swearing in.”

“Staffing is a constantly changing number,” Brooks added. “We’ve yet to hit 100, but I’m working hard to get us there. It’s the attrition that makes it difficult.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



