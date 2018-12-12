Motts becomes Antioch’s newest council member, Mayor Pro Tem

By Allen Payton

Two Antioch council members were given their oaths of office Tuesday night, Dec. 11, 2018 and the top vote-getter in the November election became the city’s new Mayor Pro Tem. Joy Motts received the most votes in the council race, earning her the designation of Mayor Pro Tem for the next two years.

Before the ceremony began, outgoing Councilman Tony Tiscareno shared his thoughts and thanked those who supported him and applauded his fellow candidates for running a clean campaign on the issues.

“I appreciated serving with you,” said Mayor Sean Wright. “But most thanks go to your wife.”

Tiscareno responded, by saying to his wife, who was in the audience, “I do appreciate the sacrifices you’ve given to us, to me.”

“I was doing chores, today. She has plans for me. If the chores keep up, I may have to do something else,” he added with a laugh.

Tiscareno was then presented with his photo that hung on the wall inside the lobby of City Hall, as well as certificates honoring his public service from local, state and federal elected officials who represent Antioch.

First to take the oath was reelected Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, administered by Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks. He daughter Audra Ogorchock and son Jared Ogorchock, who held the Bible upon which she placed her left hand, joined her.

“I’m going to keep this short,” Ogorchock said, after she was sworn in. “I want to thank my family. Everyone wants to know where my husband is. He’s at work.”

She thanked her son and daughter, as well.

“Thanks to all those who voted for me,” she continued.

Motts then took her oath of office, administered by her daughter Rachel Motts, who was deputized by City Clerk Arne Simonsen for the ceremony. John Moglia held the Bible on which Motts placed her left hand.

Following her oath, Ogorchock got choked up as she congratulated Motts.

Motts then said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be here. I can’t believe it. I owe it all to people who believed in me.”

“I love Antioch,” she continued. “I was going to keep working with the community whether I was up here, or not.”

“I promise everyone I will give 150% to this community,” Motts stated. “I’m just really excited about going to work for you. We’re going to make this a fantastic place. If you want to reach out to me, I’m all about transparency, integrity and honesty.”

“I’m excited it’s predominantly a female council,” said Councilwoman Monica Wilson. “I’m just looking forward to the work that’s ahead of us. So, congratulations to you both.”

Wright then shared his thoughts.

“Tonight, is a fantastic evening,” he said. “I just want to say thank you for your passion and commitment to this community. We aren’t always going to agree one with another. But, the disagreements aren’t because we’re getting paid off. It’s because we love Antioch…and we choose what we feel is best. I know your heart is with Antioch and that you’ve served Antioch already all along. I congratulate you…on having the trust of the people, right here. I look forward to working with you.”

The council then underwent a reorganization, with Motts being elected, according to city ordinance, the Mayor Pro Tem.

Ogorchock moved and Wilson seconded the motion to appoint Motts the city’s new Mayor Pro Tem, replacing Councilman Lamar Thorpe who held the position for the past two years. It passed unanimously 4-0 as Thorpe was absent during the meeting.



