Antioch High hosts 4th annual Warm for the Holidays, collecting jackets for students in need

Antioch High School is hosting its 4th annual Warm for the Holidays, which gives new books, toys, jackets and food to students in need. It’s a wonderful event. Every year, they help about 500 families. This year they’re in big need of jackets and hoodies for their big holiday giveaway to students in need. New and gently used goods can be dropped off at Antioch High School, 700 W. 18th Street, this week.



