Police seek suspect in shooting of Antioch man Saturday night

By Corporal Steve McElroy #2500, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On December 8, 2018 at 6:35 p.m., the Antioch Police Department received reports of several shots being fired in the 2200 block of Renwick Lane. Upon officers’ arrival, a 22-year-old male Antioch resident was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No suspect was located, and the case remains under investigation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line 925-779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



