Live music in historic, downtown Rivertown!

When: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: 422 W. Second Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

About the singer: Althea Battle is a gifted artist and musician whose sounds have captivated audiences for over two decades. Growing up the daughter of a pianist and a gospel entertainer in Oakland, California, Althea was destined to be the musical prodigy she is today. From an early age, she began her journey by singing in church and musical theatre in school. In 1990, Althea graduated Skyline’s Performing Arts School and began her musical theatre career with Beach Blanket Babylon. Later, she began working with her own musical groups and started a band.

Although success with popular music was fulfilling, Althea always made sure God was amid her career. Althea’s talents blessed her to sing alongside several amazing gospel artists. Stage and live performances include: opening for Twinkie Clark, Anita Wilson, Alexis Spight, Crystal Rucker, and BET Sunday Best’s Joshua Rogers.

With a lifetime experience in singing in church choirs, Althea gracefully developed her skills for choral instructing which led her to lead many gospel groups. In 2012, she began as Minister of Music for Nu Revelations Church in Oakland. After two years, she began singing as a gospel solo artist for Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church in Oakland. The pastor, Rev. Anthony Jenkins, Sr. immediately recognized Althea’s anointed gifts and appointed her Minister of Music; the director of the church choir and head of the Taylor Music Ministry. Starting as a praise team with just four members, Taylor Anointed Praise (TAP) has blossomed into a diverse group of true worshippers that willfully sing praises to the Lord regardless of musical experience.

With the growth and success of TAP, Althea expanded the music ministry as opportunities for more men and youth to participate in worship. Now with more ensembles such as the Musical Prodigy Youth Choir, Tapestry Young Adults Choir, and the Taylor Made Men’s Chorus, the Taylor Music Ministry has spiritually and physically grown beyond expectations. Althea has taken the ministry outside of Taylor walls and into other churches beyond the Methodist denomination. Also, the ministry has been blessed to grace larger platforms such as The Oracle Arena, ministering during games for the NBA Champions Golden State Warriors and the Harlem Globetrotters. Recently, the choir sung the Star Spangled Banner and the Negro National Anthem as the kickoff for the Warriors’ 2018 Black History Month Celebration.

Althea Battle continues to be an instrument of God’s praise with her wonderful talents and anointed leadership. By combining traditional and contemporary gospel music, Althea creates heavenly harmonies that minister to all of God’s people regardless of age, ethnicity, culture, or denomination.



Althea Battle photo

