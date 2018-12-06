Supervisors ask fair board to ban gun shows at county fairgrounds in Antioch

By Daniel Borsuk

On a 5-0 vote, supervisors sent a letter to the 23rd District Agricultural Association requesting that the association stop the gun shows at the state-owned Contra Costa County Fairgrounds, now known as the Contra Costa Event Park in Antioch.

County supervisors were unsuccessful in seeking a ban on firearm possession and sales on county fairgrounds from the Agricultural Association in previous attempts in 1996 and in 2004.

“Gun violence and gun-related injuries and deaths continue to be critical public health concerns,” the supervisors’ letter states. “The Board of Supervisors continues to support a policy that would prohibit the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds from being used in the proliferation of this critical public health hazard.

“As the nation grapples with the effects of mass shootings, the 23rd District Agricultural Association has the responsibility to determine if facilitating guns shows on public property is the message to be sending to the public.”

The supervisors’ letter notes the fairgrounds are near a number of sensitive public areas, including a Head Start kindergarten readiness facility that is located on the Fairground property. Some 500 feet away from the Fairgrounds are Antioch High School and Fairview Park. Nearby are Live Oak High School, Antioch Middle School and Fremont Elementary School.

Prompting the gun ban were a number of requests Supervisor Federal Glover received from constituents who complained about the gun shows at the Fairgrounds. “This is an opportunity,” said Glover in reference to the election of a new governor, Gavin Newsom, who will replace Gov. Gerald Brown, who has vetoed gun legislation that would have banned gun shows at another state-owned fairgrounds, the Cow Palace in Daly City.

Alameda, Marin, Sonoma, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties have outlawed the possession of firearms and ammunition at their county-owned fairgrounds, and Los Angeles County has banned firearm and ammunition sales on its county-owned fairgrounds.

A spokesperson for the 23rd District Agricultural Association did not return a Contra Costa Herald phone call for comment on the board of supervisors’ letter.



Share this: