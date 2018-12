From Antioch High School Twitter Feed @Antioch_High

Antioch High School Panther baseball was awarded $5,000 from Step Up to the Plate (Wells Fargo/KNBR). Money bought supplies plus uniforms and catcher’s gear for the JV. The check was presented by Giants’ Brandon Crawford to the coaches and principal. @AntiochUnified @roAr_crew @AntiochLinkCrew.



AHS Baseball gets Giants check