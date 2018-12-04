Three-year-old girl struck by car dies in Antioch Monday night

By Sergeant Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at approximately 7:32 pm, Antioch Police Officers and Emergency Personnel were dispatched to the 2600 block of Somersville Road on a report of a vehicle collision involving a vehicle vs. a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Antioch Police Officers located a 3-year-old female juvenile in the parking lot of Sears non-responsive. Life saving measures were started until relieved by medical and fire personnel. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Antioch Police Traffic Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnsen at (925)779-6900 ext. 84265 or ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Officer Johnsen at (925)779-6900 ext. 84265. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



