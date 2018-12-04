Oakland man shot in Antioch early Sunday morning, police seek suspects

By Acting Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at 2:13 AM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2300 block of Lemontree Way for a shooting that just occurred. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 26-year-old male victim from Oakland suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The responsibles, described as two Hispanic males, had fled the area prior to police arrival. Officers are currently working to identify them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line 925-779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.



Share this: