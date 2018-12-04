Discovery Bay woman in wheelchair injured by hit-and-run driver in Antioch Sunday morning

Police seek suspect

By Acting Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at approximately 2:56 AM, the Antioch Police Department received a call about a person and wheelchair in the middle of the road in the 3600 block of Lone Tree Way at Davison Drive. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, a 65-year-old resident of Discovery Bay, unresponsive and suffering from major injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

It was determined that the victim was crossing the roadway in her wheelchair when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The responsible vehicle fled the scene and has not been located.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Officers are currently following up on evidence left at the scene and potential surveillance footage of the collision.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line 925-779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnsen at (925)779-6900 ext 84265 or ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

According to a KTVU FOX2 news report, the woman has been identified as Debra Bozeman and is in the intensive care unit of John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Debra Bozeman & granddaughter

