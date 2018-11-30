Free adoptions at Antioch Animal Services during December

In order to give the gift of a permanent home to the shelter animals, Antioch Friends of Animal Services will be sponsoring the adoption fees of all cats and dogs in its “Home for the Holidays” promotion to alleviate overcrowding at Antioch Animal Services.

Starting Saturday, December 1st, people can adopt a pet at no charge, which represents a savings of $76 for cats and $96 for dogs — fees the shelter normally charges to cover the cost of spaying, neutering and vaccinating animals before they go home with their new owner.

The promotion runs through Dec 31st.

Adoptive families who are residents of Antioch must purchase a dog license, which costs $20 annually at the time of adoption. Antioch Animal Services gives a discount to seniors purchasing a license for their pets.

The shelter is located at 300 L St (adjacent to Antioch Police Department). Hours of Operation are T, W, TH & SAT 10am to 5pm and FRI 10am to 2pm. Available animals can be viewed online at: antioch.petfinder.com.



Antioch Animal Services Dec promo

