Antioch Police arrest, identify suspected vandal of downtown churches, businesses, cars and City Hall Tuesday

From APD Facebook page

We are pleased to report that the person responsible for the extensive vandalism to our downtown community has been arrested. This morning, officers responded to tips from several community members identifying Lawrence Phipps, 24 years out of Antioch.

A search of his residence revealed evidence connecting him to this crime. This is an excellent example of what can happen when the police and the community come together to work as a team. As a community, we refuse to stand for this type of criminal behavior.

On Phipps’ Facebook page, which hasn’t been posted on since Aug. 5, 2012, he refers to himself as L-gunna and states that he is from Pittsburg, lives in Antioch and is divorced.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Photo of vandalism to SUV





Lawrence Phipps photos

