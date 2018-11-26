Antioch Police provide details about downtown vandalism

By Acting Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at approximately 9:00 AM, the Antioch Police Department received an online complaint regarding vandalism in the downtown area and specifically at City Hall. Officers responded and located three city vehicles, a door at City Hall, and one local business that had been vandalized with spray paint. The vandalism had occurred sometime during the night and was discovered in the morning.

The following morning (Monday, 11/26), the Antioch Police Department received additional reports of vandalism in the downtown area. Officers responded and discovered black spray paint on numerous business fronts, mostly on W. 2nd Street and “G” Street in downtown Antioch. The vandalism consisted of spray-painted swastikas, vulgar words and phrases, as well as racial slurs. It does not appear at this time that any specific businesses were targeted by the responsible(s).

Officers began canvassing the area for evidence and located surveillance footage that captured the responsible.

Two still photographs derived from the surveillance are attached below. The first photo is from 11/25/18 where the suspect was captured on surveillance vandalizing the city owned vehicles. The second photo is believed to be the same person and was captured on 11/26/18, although no actual criminal acts were recorded. This case is still actively under investigation with additional surveillance to be collected and reviewed.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Any further information will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Vandal suspect photo day

