Applications for Antioch School Board appointment to Personnel Commission due Dec. 5

The Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees is accepting applications for appointment to the District’s Personnel Commission, Unexpired term 2/13/19-12/1/20.

Must be a registered voter, live in AUSD boundary, adherent to Merit System principles, qualified to hold CA public office, not employee of AUSD or any governing board.

Application & Packet: Click Here

Or stop by Personnel Commission

510 G Street, Antioch, CA 94509, (925) 779-7500 x55500

www.antiochschools.net

Due: 12/5/2018

 

