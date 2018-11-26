Applications for Antioch School Board appointment to Personnel Commission due Dec. 5
The Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees is accepting applications for appointment to the District’s Personnel Commission, Unexpired term 2/13/19-12/1/20.
Must be a registered voter, live in AUSD boundary, adherent to Merit System principles, qualified to hold CA public office, not employee of AUSD or any governing board.
Application & Packet: Click Here
Or stop by Personnel Commission
510 G Street, Antioch, CA 94509, (925) 779-7500 x55500
Due: 12/5/2018