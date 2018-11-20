«

Nominations for 2018 annual Antioch awards now open

Celebrating Antioch’s Citizens, Businesses, Non-Profit and Youth of the Year

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards Gala on Friday March 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The Chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2018 in the following categories:

·         Youth of the Year

·         Non-profit of the Year

·         Citizen of the Year – Most Impact

·         Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement

·         Small Business of the Year

·         Large Business of the Year

Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than 5 p.m. on Friday December 28, 2018.

Please return forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office 101 H St. #4 or by email to: frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. For additional information please call 925.757.1800.

