Delta Schools Federal Credit Union CEO receives Distinguished Service Award from credit union trade association

Rob Greaff, CEO of Delta Schools Federal Credit Union in Antioch, was among those honored at this year’s California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues’ REACH Conference.

Greaff received the Leagues’ Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes credit union professionals’ service to the industry particularly within the last three years. He was honored during the annual meeting and convention for the Ontario, CA-based trade association for the two states, held Nov. 6-9 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Greaff was recognized for his work within the credit union industry (which spans some 25 years; 15 of those as CEO of Delta Schools FCU) as well his outstanding efforts in the arena of financial education. At the 2014 REACH Conference, Greaff attended his first “Bite of Reality”, a financial reality fair offered by the Richard Myles Johnson (RMJ) Foundation, the Ontario, CA-based foundation for credit unions in California and Nevada. The program aims to teach youth the basics of money management through a hands-on simulation.

The experience inspired Greaff to create one of the most robust and successful financial literacy programs in the state. Under his leadership, Delta Schools FCU has sponsored more than 7,000 students through the “Bite of Reality” program over the past three years. In a single session, his credit union reached a record 725 students. With more than 20 sessions to date, the credit union has developed a priority to teach financial literacy to students throughout the local school district.

Greaff is so passionate about “Bite of Reality” and youth financial education, that in 2015, he was asked to serve on the RMJ Foundation board. He was grateful to receive the award.

“Having been nominated by a colleague and recognized by my peers, for my service to this industry that I love, makes this award an incredible honor,” he said.



Share this:



Greaff2018 (1)

