Poetry: I’m Sorry My Hero
By Claudina Medlock
You risk your life
On a regular basis
You’ve seen pain and heartache
In so many faces!
How do you do it?
How do you get through some days?
When you’ve seen so much horror
And in so many ways!
You serve to help others
Putting your life on the line
But the things you must carry
You must have a strong mind!
I don’t know how you do it
I don’t know how you stay strong
I admire your courage
Things could so easily go wrong
Yet you still keep on fighting
And keep saving lives
Putting others before you
The goal is everyone survives!
But so often we look past
All the horror you see
And the things you must go through
To save someone like me
So if no one has told you
Then I’ll tell you today
Thank you my Hero
For the price that you pay
For the emotional heartache
For the nightmares at night
For the risk that you go through
And any internal fight
For the struggle while sleeping
For the stress that you bare
But today I will tell you
That I truly do care
I want to wish you true comfort
I want to wish you happiness
Because someone like you
Deserves peace and nothing less
So I’m sorry my Hero
That no one stopped to check on you
And I’m sorry my Hero
For not saying thank you … for all that you do!
the attachments to this post: