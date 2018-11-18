Poetry: I’m Sorry My Hero

By Claudina Medlock

You risk your life

On a regular basis

You’ve seen pain and heartache

In so many faces!

How do you do it?

How do you get through some days?

When you’ve seen so much horror

And in so many ways!

You serve to help others

Putting your life on the line

But the things you must carry

You must have a strong mind!

I don’t know how you do it

I don’t know how you stay strong

I admire your courage

Things could so easily go wrong

Yet you still keep on fighting

And keep saving lives

Putting others before you

The goal is everyone survives!

But so often we look past

All the horror you see

And the things you must go through

To save someone like me

So if no one has told you

Then I’ll tell you today

Thank you my Hero

For the price that you pay

For the emotional heartache

For the nightmares at night

For the risk that you go through

And any internal fight

For the struggle while sleeping

For the stress that you bare

But today I will tell you

That I truly do care

I want to wish you true comfort

I want to wish you happiness

Because someone like you

Deserves peace and nothing less

So I’m sorry my Hero

That no one stopped to check on you

And I’m sorry my Hero

For not saying thank you … for all that you do!



Firefighter & flames

