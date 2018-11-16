Antioch adds another cop to the police force bringing total to 100

By Tammany Brooks, Antioch Chief of Police

Today, we are swearing in another member of our APD family. Join us in welcoming Officer Riley Kathain.

Riley grew up in Brentwood and graduated from Heritage High School in 2009. After High School, Riley attended Los Medanos College and put himself through the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Academy. Upon completion of the academy, Riley went back to school full time while working for his father’s construction company and received his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Prior to being hired by Antioch PD, Riley worked as a lineman for AT&T. In July 2017, Riley was hired as a Community Services Officer with the Antioch Police Department and spent most of his time working as one of our jailers. He recently completed the Basic Academy requalification course at the Napa Valley Criminal Justice Training Center. His childhood dream was to be an Antioch Police Officer, so Riley is very excited to advance his career here at Antioch PD.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, trips to the mountains, and playing golf.

A funny fact about Riley is that he regularly watches Wheel of Fortune and hopes to one day be a contestant on the show.

That brings the total sworn officers on the Antioch Police force to 100.



Officer Riley Kathain & Chief Brooks

