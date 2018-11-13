«

El Campanil Theatre to celebrate 90th anniversary with huge show Saturday, Nov. 17

El Campanil Theatre Preservation Foundation presents “HAPPY 90th, El Campanil!” Celebrating 90 Years of Entertainment in the Heart of Antioch, California, ​this Saturday November 17, 2018 7:00 p.m. in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

A Live Retrospective of Shows & Stars* including highlights from The World of Webber, The Broadway Divas, You’ve Got A Friend: The Carole King Songbook, This One’s For You: The Songs of Barry Manilow, From Motown With Love, JOEL: The Band, and more…!

Featuring Performances By

Bay Area Critics Award Winner
Tielle Baker
American Idol Semi-Finalist
Nicholas Crossen
Top Shelf Classics’
Wanda Diamond
Delta Blues Festival’s
Frankie G.
Theatre Bay Area Award Winner
Andrea J. Love		  Broadway’s “Movin’ Out” Star
Kyle Martin
Bay Area Favorites
The Rhythm Method 4
2-Time Grammy Award Winner
Mads Tolling
Shellie Award winning Theatre Company
Vagabond Players
And Special Appearance by
Star of “The Music of John Denver”
Jim Curry

With  Pianist, Kenji Higashihama and Master of Ceremonies Antioch Classical Theatre Company’s Sean J. O’Neil
*FINAL PERFORMERS AND PERFORMANCES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Tickets: Reserved Seating

Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): All Ages – $50 (includes one commemorative wine glass per ticket)
Adults: $35  Seniors: (62 & Over): $30  Youth (Under 18): $25

We do not charge convenience fees ~ Save time – Buy Online www.elcampaniltheatre.com/anniversary.html

Box Office (next door to theatre) 925-757-9500 Tues – Fri 10am – 2pm and one hour before events at 602 W. 2nd Street (corner of 2nd & G Streets near the waterfront).

