El Campanil Theatre Preservation Foundation presents “HAPPY 90th, El Campanil!” Celebrating 90 Years of Entertainment in the Heart of Antioch, California, ​this Saturday November 17, 2018 7:00 p.m. in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

A Live Retrospective of Shows & Stars* including highlights from The World of Webber, The Broadway Divas, You’ve Got A Friend: The Carole King Songbook, This One’s For You: The Songs of Barry Manilow, From Motown With Love, JOEL: The Band, and more…!

Featuring Performances By

Bay Area Critics Award Winner

Tielle Baker

American Idol Semi-Finalist

Nicholas Crossen

Top Shelf Classics’

Wanda Diamond

Delta Blues Festival’s

Frankie G.

Theatre Bay Area Award Winner

Andrea J. Love Broadway’s “Movin’ Out” Star

Kyle Martin

Bay Area Favorites

The Rhythm Method 4

2-Time Grammy Award Winner

Mads Tolling

Shellie Award winning Theatre Company

Vagabond Players

And Special Appearance by

Star of “The Music of John Denver”

Jim Curry

With Pianist, Kenji Higashihama and Master of Ceremonies Antioch Classical Theatre Company’s Sean J. O’Neil

*FINAL PERFORMERS AND PERFORMANCES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Tickets: Reserved Seating

Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): All Ages – $50 (includes one commemorative wine glass per ticket)

Adults: $35 Seniors: (62 & Over): $30 Youth (Under 18): $25

We do not charge convenience fees ~ Save time – Buy Online www.elcampaniltheatre.com/anniversary.html

Box Office (next door to theatre) 925-757-9500 Tues – Fri 10am – 2pm and one hour before events at 602 W. 2nd Street (corner of 2nd & G Streets near the waterfront).



Share this:



El Camp 90th logo

