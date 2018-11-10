«

Antioch man shot multiple times while inside home Friday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at about 7:30 pm, Antioch Police units were dispatched to the 2500 block of D Street regarding a shooting. When Officer’s arrived on scene a 20-year-old male victim was found on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Evidence at the location suggested numerous gunshots were fired into an occupied residence by someone in a passing vehicle. The victim was struck by the gunfire while he was inside of the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds which were a result of this shooting. There is not any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

