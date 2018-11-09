Trumpeter from Grammy-winning SF Ballet Orchestra to perform in Antioch Saturday

The Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra will present “The Trumpet Shall Sound” on Saturday, November 10 at 2:00 pm in the extraordinary El Campanil Theatre in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Joe Brown, 2nd trumpet in the SF Ballet Orchestra, will perform Alan Hovhaness’ lush, dream-like Prayer of Saint Gregory and Johann Hummel’s shimmering and virtuosic Concerto for Trumpet in Eb.

Also on the program are California-based composer Nick Benavides’s mesmerizing Magnetismus, and the heart-rending Adagio from Leos Janacek’s Idyll. The program will close with Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, nicknamed “The Bear” because the last movement has a section reminiscent of bagpipe music used to accompany dancing bears for several centuries in Europe.

The orchestra’s magnetic new conductor, Chad Goodman, was featured on the cover of the October issue of Diablo Magazine. Throughout the program he will engage the audience by sharing fascinating background information on the composers and their work.

Tickets – Adults $20, Seniors (62 & over) $15, Youth (17 & under) $7. Call El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd Street at 925-757-9500 or visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com.

For more information: www.ContraCostaChamberOrchestra.org



