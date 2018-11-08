Antioch Police say officer was shot with high-powered BB-type gun, provide details on Monday night’s incident

By Sergeant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau, Violent Crimes Unit

On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at approximately 7:26 pm, a citizen called the Antioch Police Department to report that their neighbor (a 32-year-old male) threatened him with a firearm. When officers responded, they contacted the reporting party and learned about an on-going dispute between the two neighbors. During this day’s incident, the victim and his neighbor were standing outside attempting to mediate the issues when another family member brandished a black semi-automatic firearm in a threatening manner. The victim returned to his residence and called the police.

When officers arrived, they learned about the dispute and the brandishing that happened just moments prior. As officers approached the suspect’s residence, he called out to them from an open upstairs window. The officers identified themselves and their purpose for being there. The suspect told them he would be right down. Upon opening the front door, and without warning, the officers were immediately fired upon. One officer was struck in the head and retreated to a parked vehicle. The officer’s injuries were visibly consistent with being struck by gunfire, and other officers at the scene reported that an officer had been shot. The suspect retreated into the house and closed the door barricading himself. The victim officer began bleeding profusely and was quickly transported to a local area trauma center.

Shortly afterwards, police supervisors arrived at the scene and a call for emergency support and mutual aid was requested. With the assistance of responding allied agencies, the scene was quickly contained and cordoned off. Initially, a shelter-in-place was initiated for the immediate neighborhood while officers were attempting to establish contact with the occupants of the residence.

The response to the Officer Involved Critical Incident included the Contra Costa County Sherriff’s Office, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the District Attorney’s Office, and numerous local allied agencies. The response provided valuable support to the Antioch Police Department’s SWAT Team, the Hostage Negotiation Team, the Investigations Bureau, and Command Staff.

During preliminary negotiations with family members, it was learned that the 32-year-old suspect was refusing to surrender peacefully. The barricaded suspect was home with his parents, and information developed that the suspect had a history of law enforcement contact in another city, which involved the possession and use of a black semi-automatic firearm that currently showed to be registered to him.

During the standoff, one family member exited the house. One other family member did not exit, and it was unknown if they were being held against their will. As the standoff continued, it was discovered that the injured officer sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being shot by a high-powered BB-type firearm. Once this information became known, Hostage Negotiation Team members continued to work with family members at the scene to build rapport with the suspect, which led to the peaceful surrender of the responsible and a successful resolution to the incident.

As the suspect was transported to the Antioch Police Department jail for booking, the Investigations Bureau took over the investigation with the assistance of senior inspectors from the District Attorney’s office. A search warrant was served at the location and two high-powered BB-type rifles were recovered along with a BB-type replica of a black full-sized semi-automatic pistol, BB ammunition, and live pistol ammunition.

At the conclusion of the investigation, this case will be referred to the District Attorney’s office for the felony charges of PC 245(c), Assault w/a Deadly Weapon Other than a Firearm on a Peace Officer; PC 422, Criminal Threats; and PC 417.8, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon at a Peace Officer.

The Antioch Police Department wishes to express sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support and assistance during this critical incident, from the beginning through to its peaceful resolution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Antioch SWAT arrives on scene

