Antioch adds another police officer to the force, brings total to 99 sworn

By Chief Tammany Brooks

Please join us in welcoming our newest Police Officer, Calvin Prieto!

Calvin grew up in San Leandro and graduated from San Leandro High School in 2007. After High School, Calvin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. As a Marine, Calvin deployed several times including Operation Iraqi Freedom and Humanitarian aid services in Myanmar. Calvin was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 2011.

After returning to the Bay Area in 2011, Calvin put himself through the Alameda County Sheriff’s Regional Training Center. Upon graduation, in February 2012, Calvin was hired by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to custodial services as a deputy. He left ACSO in 2014 to work for the city of San Leandro as a Police Officer.

While working as a police officer, Calvin attended school part time and obtained his bachelors degree from the American Military University in Criminal Justice in 2014. He later returned to JFK University in June 2018, and obtained a masters degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Organizational Leadership. Calvin is excited to bring over his family to the Antioch Police Department and serve the community.

In his free time, Calvin enjoys spending time with family and friends and enjoys taking his family on road trips.

A fun fact about Calvin is that he has participated in the U.S. Police & Fire Olympics and has won two gold medals in the “prestigious” sport of Dodgeball. His pre-game routine includes watching the movie “Dodgeball,” and quoting Ben Stiller.

Asked how many officers are now on the force, Brooks responded, “We’re at 99 right now. I anticipate being at 100 by end of the year.” Previously he stated there are six recruits in the academy that he hopes to have on the force by early next year.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Officer Calvin Prieto oath





Officer Calvin Prieto & Chief Brooks

