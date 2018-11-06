Five-hour standoff with suspect who shot Antioch cop ends peacefully, early Tuesday morning

By Sgt. William Dee, Antioch Police Patrol Bureau

On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Antioch Police responded to 4559 Deerfield Way for a report of a man with a gun. While on scene, a 32-year-old male resident, shot one of the responding officers, striking him in the head. The officer was rushed to an area hospital, where he was treated and later released with minor injuries. Numerous area police agencies responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. (See related article).

After a 5-hour stand-off, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Detention Facility.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6939. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

See more photos on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.



Share this:



Police cars on Deerfield Drive

