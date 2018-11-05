See who has contributed to Antioch Council candidates and Yes on W campaign

Following are the latest finance reports for the Antioch City Council candidates who have raised and spent more than $2,000 during their campaigns, and for the Yes on Measure W campaign. Any contribution of $1,000 or more close to the election, has to be reported within 24 hours of receipt. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order of their last name:

Joy Motts for City Council

Form 460 – Citizens for Joy Motts 2018 1-1 thru 6-30-18

Form 460 1st Preelection – Joy Motts 2018

Form 460 2nd Preelection – Joy Motts 2018

Form 497 Report #1 – Joy Motts 2018

Lori Ogorchock for City Council

Form 460 – Lori Ogorchock for Mayor 2016 Part 1 – Semi-annual 1-1 to 6-30-18 rcvd 7-31-18

Form 460 – Lori Ogorchock for Mayor 2016 Part 2 – Semi-annual 1-1 to 6-30-18 rcvd 7-31-18

Form 497 Report #10 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #9 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #8 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #7 – Lori Ogorchoch Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #6 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #5 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #4 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #3 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #2 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #1 – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 460 2nd Preelection – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Form 460 1st Preelection – Lori Ogorchock Antioch City Council 2018

Tony Tiscareno for City Council

Form 460 – Semi-Annual Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018 rcvd 7-30-18

Form 460 2nd Preelection – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 460 First Pre-Election rcvd 9-26-18 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #1 Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018 rcvd 9-6-18

Form 497 Report #2 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018 rcvd 9-11-18

Form 497 Report #3 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #4 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #5 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #6 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Form 497 Report #7 – Tony Tiscareno for City Council 2018

Yes on W Campaign

Form 410 Initial – Yes on Measure W

Form 410 SOS Copy – Yes on Measure W

Form 460 2nd Preelection – Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #1 – Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #2 – Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #3 – Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #4 – Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #5 Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #6 Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #7 – Yes on Measure W



Share this:

Form 497 Report #7 - Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #7 – Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #6 Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #6 Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #5 Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #5 Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #4 - Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #4 – Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #3 - Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #3 – Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #2 - Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #2 – Yes on Measure W



Form 497 Report #1 - Yes on Measure W

Form 497 Report #1 – Yes on Measure W



Form 460 2nd Preelection - Yes on Measure W

Form 460 2nd Preelection – Yes on Measure W

